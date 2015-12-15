ESCOLAS ESTADUAIS ESCOLHEM SUAS NOVAS DIRETORIAS

admin

JB eleiçõesbEstão em andamento nesta terça-feira (15) as eleições para escolha das diretorias das Escolas Estaduais de Minas Gerais. Em Poço Fundo, as votações ocorrem na E.E. Dr. Lélio, E.E. José Bonifácio e E.E. São Marcos.

Participam destas escolhas os membros das referidas comunidades escolares, como professores, funcionários, pais e, no caso de algumas instituições, estudantes acima de 14 anos.

As eleições, que começaram por volta das 8h00 da manhã, vão até às 20h00, e se você tem filhos em alguma destas escolas, ainda pode participar.

