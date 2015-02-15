ESCOLAS DE SAMBA DÃO SHOW NO PRIMEIRO DESFILE 2015

As Escolas de Samba Império da Vila e Acadêmicos do Morro não deixaram nada a desejar no primeiro desfile do carnaval 2015. Na noite deste sábado (14), a avenida José Evilásio Assi foi tomada pelas cores e pela energia dos componentes das agremiações, encantando foliões locais e visitantes. Em breve, álbum e vídeos com resumo de como foi a passagem dos grupos.