ENXURRADA CAUSA TRANSTORNO NA BARRA GRANDE

Uma forte enxurrada causou transtornos a moradores do bairro Barra Grande, em Poço Fundo, na tarde do último sábado (5). A força das águas derrubou o portão de uma casa, que foi inundada, e a construção de uma escola municipal também ficou totalmente alagada, além de diversas ruas.

Uma manilha entupida teria sido a causadora do problema. Uma moradora, revoltada com o fato, filmou o verdadeiro rio que se formou nas vias e postou em redes sociais (veja abaixo), afirmando ainda que há muito tempo uma limpeza do local que gerou o dissabor era solicitada. No bairro, mora o vice-prefeito do município, Nilson Silva, que já teria contactado a Secretaria de Obras para tomar providências.