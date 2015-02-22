ENFIM, PRESO ULTIMO ENVOLVIDO NA MORTE DO ESCRIVÃO CARLÃO

Uma ótima notícia para quem luta contra a impunidade chegou à nossa reportagem. Foi preso neste domingo (22), na cidade de São Pedro, estância turística do interior de São Paulo, o jovem Renan de Souza, o último acusado de participação na morte do Escrivão Carlos Roberto de Carvalho Júnior, o Carlão. O meliante foi detido com um quilo de maconha e é também suspeito de envolvimento em roubos e outros crimes na cidade e na região de Piracicaba.
Segundo o que pôde apurar nossa reportagem até o momento, tão logo o bandido foi identificado já houve contatos com a Policia de Machado, para informar de sua prisão.
Com isso, enfim, fecha-se o ciclo das investigações e todos os que estiveram envolvidos no crime, que chocou a cidade de Machado e mexeu com os brios da Policia Civil, agora estão atrás das grades.
Detalhes na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense

Carlão foi morto ao reagir a um assalto na frente da casa de seus pais, em setembro de 2013

