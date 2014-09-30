ENFIM, ASFALTO CHEGA À SAÍDA DO PINHALZINHO

Moradores da avenida Vereador Waldemar Gonçalves de Lima (a saída do Pinhalzinho) tem bons motivos para ficarem animados durante esta semana. Começaram, nesta terça-feira (30), as obras de pavimentação há muito tempo esperadas por quem vive naquela área e também por quem precisa utilizar a via, especialmente os que tem como destino o Centro Educional Cooperar e o Pólo Avançado do IFSuldeMinas.

Nossa reportagem foi conferir de perto e comprovou que já foram asfaltados pouco mais de 200 metros de estrada, e embora não haja uma previsão detalhada, espera-se que toda a cobertura seja feita até o final desta semana.