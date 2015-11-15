EMPRESÁRIO É PRESO APÓS DISPARAR COM REVÓLVER NO PAIOLINHO

1 - arma apreendidaUm comerciante do Distrito do Paiolinho, em Poço Fundo, foi preso na madrugada deste domingo (15) após efetuar disparos de arma de fogo na área de seu estabelecimento, um posto de combustíveis. O revólver que ele utilizava foi apreendido.

Segundo a Policia Militar, o homem teria ficado preocupado com a presença de dois jovens, que para ele agiam de forma suspeita, e por isso teria resolvido “assustá-los”. Só depois percebeu que se tratava de dois jovens da própria comunidade.

Ele foi levado à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, com a arma apreendida, para as demais providências.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.

