EMPRESÁRIO É ASSALTADO NA AVENIDA JOSÉ EVILÁSIO ASSI

Um jovem empresário foi assaltado por dois homens, um deles armado, na noite desta quarta-feira (28), na Avenida José Evilásio Assi, no bairro Nova Gimirim. A vítima reagiu e a lutou com os suspeitos, mas, mesmo assim, perdeu objetos de valor e um Iphone. Depois, os bandidos tentaram levar o carro dele e, como não conseguiram, acabaram roubando uma Saveiro que passava pela Rua João Soares Júnior, fugindo em seguida.

Segundo testemunhas, um dos bandidos usava boné, camiseta e calça (todos pretos), e o outro usava uma camiseta branca e calça escura. Ambos escaparam pela Avenida José Soares Pinho, rumo à rodoviária.

A PM está no rastreamento, e mais detalhes serão passados assim que possível e nas edições impressas do Grupo JPF.

Avenida José Evilásio Assi, local onde ocorreu o assalto