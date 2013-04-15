EMBRIAGADO NA CONTRAMÃO BATE NO BARRANCO DO TREVO DE POÇO FUNDO

Um homem de 40 anos ficou ferido após bater com seu Ford Escort 1.6 no barranco da entrada de Poço Fundo, na noite deste domingo (14). Ele seguia no sentido Machado – Poço Fundo quando entrou na contramão (no contorno do trevo) e simplesmente perdeu o controle. Policiais Militares que auxiliaram no socorro e a Policia Rodoviária Estadual confirmam: ele apresentava sinais evidentes de embriaguez, e já havia sido denunciado via telefonema anônimo por conta disso.

O motorista, que estava sozinho no carro, foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento e provavelmente será transferido para um hospital de referência de Pouso Alegre, assim que chegarem seus familiares para cuidar da transferência.

Detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.