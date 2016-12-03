EM BUSCA DE TRABALHO E DIGNIDADE

Irmãos africanos depositam em Poço Fundo a esperança de uma vida melhor, mas precisam contar com o bom coração e a solidariedade, características do povo gimirinense.

Youssou Fall (que completa 27 anos neste dia 12, sábado) e Mamadou Dieng (23 anos), que prefere ser chamado de Djon por achar que assim fica mais fácil para nós, brasileiros, são de fato dois guerreiros. Os irmãos senegaleses acreditam que o Brasil pode ser a terra onde ambos conseguirão realizar seus sonhos, e agora depositam em Poço Fundo toda esta esperança.

Ambos estão no país há cerca de um ano e meio, mas passaram também por Colômbia e Equador rapidamente antes de desembarcarem em terras tupiniquins. Por aqui, passaram pelos estados de São Paulo, Bahia e Goiás, mas agora vieram parar no Sul de Minas Gerais, procurando sempre a mesma coisa: um trabalho digno e que permita a ambos ajudarem a familia, que ficou no Senegal, a ter uma vida melhor. “Lá ficaram mãe, irmã, esposa, filho… buscamos o melhor pra eles, pra ajudar no que for possível”, diz Mamadou, que sabe falar português com dificuldade, mas sem medo nenhum de errar (o irmão, no entanto, sabe algumas palavras em inglês e o wolof, a língua-mãe).

Acabaram parando em terras gimirinenses após algumas coincidências do destino. Conheceram uma poço-fundense no litoral paulista, onde trabalhavam como ambulantes mas com renda muito baixa, e através dela descobriram que um compatriota morava por aqui (na verdade dois, que estão em Poço Fundo há algum tempo e pelo visto já bem adaptados). Conseguiram o telefone deste amigo, e então decidiram partir pra Minas Gerais com a cara, a coragem e a roupa do corpo.

Ficaram perdidos ao chegarem, e só não deram literalmente com os burros n’água porque, talvez por uma intervenção divina, foram parar diante da casa de Shirleny Grasiela Silva, que ao vê-los percebeu que se tratavam de pessoas que precisavam de apoio e imediatamente tratou de fazer a sua parte. “Estava saindo para trabalhar quando os vi, e percebi que eles estavam perdidos, somente com a roupa do corpo, mas algo me dizia que eu devia ajudá-los”, disse a jovem.

Moradia

Com a ajuda de seu pai, Carlos Donizete Silva, o Carlinhos Polinário, Shirleny conseguiu um espaço no Hotel Cristo Rei para os irmãos, e imediatamente começou a procurar um lugar onde eles pudessem morar, pagando aluguel. Ficou frustrada e revoltada ao receber a recusa de dois possíveis locadores, por sentir que a negativa em permitir a ocupação se deu por racismo. Por enquanto, um cômodo do hotel foi disponibilizado, graças à boa vontade da proprietária, mas o preço ainda está alto para os rapazes, e por isso é preciso encontrar outro local para que eles possam se instalar. “Pode até ser um porão, pequeno, com espaço para eles dormirem, cozinharem e terem um banheiro, mas com um preço mais em conta. Estamos procurando e tenho certeza de que alguém irá nos ceder um lugar assim”, aposta a benfeitora.

Trabalho

Carlinhos conseguiu, por enquanto, incluir os rapazes na colheita de mandioquinha numa roça do município, mas apela a quem possa contratá-los em outras atividades para que procurem a ele ou à sua filha. “Mandioquinha é algo que dá dinheiro, mas com esse tempo chuvoso não é todo dia que dá pra fazer colheita, além de nem sempre ter estrada boa pra chegar lá. Se tiver vaga em alguma empresa, tenho certeza de que eles aceitarão com muito gosto, e nós os levaremos até o local para apresentá-los”.

Mamadou completa que não tem medo de trabalho, bem como seu irmão. “Já trabalhamos como costureiros (em fábrica de roupas), serventes de pedreiro… O que tiver nós fazemos”, afirma.

Contatos

Se você é empresário e gostaria de contratar os irmãos senegaleses, entre em contato com Shirleny pelo telefone 99988-6225. O mesmo contato pode ser feito por quem possui uma casa pequena ou um porão para aluguel, e também por pessoas que queiram fornecer roupas, alimentos ou fazer qualquer doação para ajudá-los.

Talvez esta seja a chance de nós, poço-fundenses, mostrarmos que não estamos no grupo de hipócritas que manifestam preocupação com os imigrantes que morrem nas praias da Europa, mas fingem não ver os que estão aqui e agora, precisando de nós.