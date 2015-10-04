ELEITORES ESCOLHEM NESTE DOMINGO OS NOVOS MEMBROS DO CONSELHO TUTELAR

Eleitores de quase todos os municípios escolhem neste domingo (4) os novos membros de seus Conselhos Tutelares. Em Poço Fundo, o pleito acontece na entrada da Cãmara de Vereadores, na avenida José Evilásio Assi, e já conta com boa participação dos cidadãos.

Por aqui, são seis candidatos, e quem vai fazer a escolha só pode votar em um. Os mais votados irão compor o grupo que terá a tarefa de defender os direitos da Criança e do Adolescente nas terras gimirinenses.

As eleições vão até ás 17h00, e o presidente do Conselho Municipal dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente, David Rodrigues, espera de fato uma grande participação popular.