E O INVERNO MOSTRA SUA CARA…

A friagem tomou conta de Poço Fundo entre a madrugada e a manhã desta sexta-feira (26), com o termômetro do centro chegando a marcar 4º Celsius por volta das 6h00. Em alguns pontos, uma leve geada atingiu as baixadas… Máxima prevista para hoje, 20º, e as minimas para os próximos dias não devem passar dos 8º, nas noites e madrugadas.