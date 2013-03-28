DUPLA TENTATIVA DE HOMICIDIO EM MACHADO

Um casal foi alvo de tentativa de homicídio na Vila Centenária, em Machado, na manhã desta quinta-feira (28). Eles saíam para o trabalho quando um jovem se aproximou e os alvejou com vários disparos. A mulher, de 21 anos, foi atingida de raspão no peito, e o homem, de 22, foi atingido por quatro tiros. Eles estão internados na Santa Casa, mas não correm risco de morrer.

A Policia investiga quem pode ser o autor do crime, mas nenhuma pista concreta foi fornecida.

Detalhes na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense, publicação do grupo JPF.