Um casal foi alvo de tentativa de homicídio na Vila Centenária, em Machado, na manhã desta quinta-feira (28). Eles saíam para o trabalho quando um jovem se aproximou e os alvejou com vários disparos. A mulher, de 21 anos, foi atingida de raspão no peito, e o homem, de 22, foi atingido por quatro tiros. Eles estão internados na Santa Casa, mas não correm risco de morrer.
A Policia investiga quem pode ser o autor do crime, mas nenhuma pista concreta foi fornecida.
Detalhes na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense, publicação do grupo JPF.
DUPLA TENTATIVA DE HOMICIDIO EM MACHADO
Um casal foi alvo de tentativa de homicídio na Vila Centenária, em Machado, na manhã desta quinta-feira (28). Eles saíam para o trabalho quando um jovem se aproximou e os alvejou com vários disparos. A mulher, de 21 anos, foi atingida de raspão no peito, e o homem, de 22, foi atingido por quatro tiros. Eles estão internados na Santa Casa, mas não correm risco de morrer.
Possuo uma página no facebook que não é “oficial”, ou seja, só consigo vê-la caso não esteja logada. Como faço para que ela seja visualizada por quem não está logado no face?
Great tremendous issues here. I¡¦m very satisfied to peer your post. Thank you so much and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Wieloletnie doĹ›wiadczenie pomoglo Nam stworzyÄ‡ firmÄ™, ktĂłra peĹ‚na profesjonalizmu zajmuje siÄ™ usuwaniem wgnieceĹ„ lakieru sprawdĹş NaszÄ… ofertÄ™ i zapoznaj siÄ™ z Opiniami na forum.
pizza hut coupon codes august 2016 calendar https://www.rebelmouse.com/talljacket3888/printable-coupons-cheerios-savings-infobarrel-1936470479.html
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Potevi farlo anche tu un video simileeeeeeee
with individuals like you to definitely present visibly all of that quite a few nations would get marketed as a possible electronic digital ebook to build round about challenges pro their particular side, largely today
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much, However I am going through issues with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody getting similar RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Wow, amazing weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content material!
coupon codes aeropostale http://www.idahonewsupdates.com/story/74723/savingplaza-is-offering-big-discount-and-coupons-for-your-shopping.html
-Wore Louis Vuitton outlet around compacted snow {and|as well as|and also|along with|in additi
online coupon codes amazon http://www.jeffersoncityheadlines.com/story/96164/how-to-get-a-discount-on-virtually-anything-for-purchase-online.html
I loved your blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
printable coupon codes american eagle http://markets.financialcontent.com/pennwell.dental/news/read/32378892/
I have been splendidly astounded combined with pleased that we weren’t charged shipping!! Yea so that you Louis Vuitton outlet with your superb client service!!
Virtually Indestructible sold me – that’s why I want one!!
sa me rapele des souvenir maman papa je suis la filles a henri leblanc juilette leblanc nous sommes 10 enfNTS JEAM PAUL LUC
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
That was probably the best gif I ever posted,I still laugh about all the pumping going on!
278303 86702Wholesale Low-cost Handbags Will you be ok merely repost this on my web site? I
It is not simple, but i believe you just have to be objective about your self and realize that occasionally when somebody is criticizing they are only giving
698535 613032Really informative and wonderful bodily structure of content material material , now that
Joe man you really need start streaming on Twitch TV I would watch you everyday =D
discount coupon codes advance auto parts http://tellingelection61.shutterfly.com/tellingelection61
What i don¡¯t understood is in reality how you¡¯re now not really a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly relating to this topic, made me for my part consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women are not involved unless it¡¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always deal with it up!
I simply want to tell you that I am beginner to weblog and absolutely enjoyed you’re web site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with fabulous posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your web site.
It certainly is mostly close to impossible to come across well-informed women and men on this theme, but you come across as like you understand which you’re covering! Many Thanks
Quite helpful details you’ll have remarked, a big heads up for setting up.
Hiya there, just got familiar with your post through The Big G, and found that it’s quite interesting. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to keep up this informative article.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
If you’re in the market for a brand-new mattress, do yourself a support and receive this one. That is an excellent bedroom!
I just need to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and certainly cherished your page. Most likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You truly have lovely article blog posts. Admire it for telling with us your domain information
Good morning there, just got conscious of your writings through yahoo, and found that it’s quite informative. I will take pleasure in should you keep up this informative article.
Quite informative data you’ll have said, thanks a lot for putting up.
Comfortable mattress with woollen and also real products, and helped make in the USA. Fits our twin mattress framework (no package spring) flawlessly.
It truly is practically unattainable to encounter well-advised users on this subject, however you appear like you be aware of what exactly you’re indicating! With Thanks
I simply want to inform you you that I am new to blog posting and totally liked your website. Likely I am going to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have excellent article material. Like it for telling with us all of your url post
Oh my goodness! AmazingIncredibleAwesomeImpressive article dude! Thank youThanksMany thanksThank you so much, However I am experiencingencounteringgoing throughhaving issues withdifficulties withproblems withtroubles with your RSS. I don’t knowunderstand whythe reason why I am unable toI can’tI cannot subscribe tojoin it. Is there anyone elseanybody elseanybody gettinghaving identicalthe samesimilar RSS problemsissues? Anyone whoAnybody whoAnyone that knows the solutionthe answer will youcan you kindly respond? ThanxThanks!!
Wow thanks for this blog post i find it hard to seedecentspecifics out there when it comes to this topicthank for the guide
I merely need to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and incredibly admired your write-up. More than likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have magnificent article materials. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us your favorite blog document
Fairly interesting advice you have mentioned, thanks so much for adding.
It can be near extremely difficult to see well-qualified women and men on this content, regrettably you appear like you be aware of which you’re indicating! Appreciation
I alwaysall the timeevery time used to readstudy articlepostpiece of writingparagraph in news papers but now as I am a user of internetwebnet sothustherefore from now I am using net for articlespostsarticles or reviewscontent, thanks to web.
Hi here, just got aware of your web page through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s truly interesting. I will be grateful should you continue this informative article.
HiWhat’s upHi thereHello everyone, it’s my first visitgo to seepay a visitpay a quick visit at this websiteweb sitesiteweb page, and articlepostpiece of writingparagraph is reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely fruitful fordesigned forin favor ofin support of me, keep up posting suchthesethese types of articlespostsarticles or reviewscontent.
Hi here, just started to be aware of your blog through yahoo, and realized that it’s genuinely helpful. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to continue on this informative article.
Definitely insightful data you’ll have mentioned, a big heads up for publishing.