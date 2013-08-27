DUPLA TENTATIVA DE HOMICÍDIO EM MACHADO

Carro ficou todo perfurado. Vítimas não informaram quem seriam os autores dos disparos

Dois jovens foram vítimas de uma tentativa de homicídio, na madrugada desta terça-feira (27), em Machado. O carro em que eles estavam, um GM Monza, foi atingido por pelo menos dez projéteis de arma de fogo, segundo a Polícia Militar.

Os rapazes procuraram ajuda por volta da 1 hora da madrugada, no ônibus do Policiamento Comunitário que estava na Festa de São Benedito. Eles informaram que passavam pelas proximidades de um bar, na Avenida Ricardo Anoni Filho, Vila do Céu, quando foram alvos dos disparos. Fugiram e acabaram batendo em uma caçamba de lixo, mas conseguiram chegar até a Guarnição. Douglas Macedo (20 anos) levou dois tiros e teve que ser transferido para Alfenas. Magno Reis (21) foi atingido uma vez e permanece na Santa Casa de Machado. De acordo com levantamentos feitos por nossa reportagem, ambos estão em observação, mas não correm risco de morrer.

Horas antes, Douglas, que não tem carteira de habilitação, tinha sido detido por direção perigosa e havia a suspeita de que tivesse fugido portando um revólver, que não foi localizado. O dono do carro, Lucas de Paula, foi buscá-lo na Delegacia de Alfenas e depois emprestou-lhe o veículo para que ele pudesse ir tomar banho. Por conta disso, o Monza foi apreendido.

À Polícia Militar, os rapazes não souberam ou não quiseram informar quem seriam os suspeitos da tentativa de homicídio.

O caso será investigado pela Polícia Civil.

