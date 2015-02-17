DUPLA SE DÁ MAL APÓS DESTRUIREM PORTA DE LOJA NO CENTRO

Dois bandidos foram presos no final da madrugada desta terça-feira (17) após arrombarem a porta de uma loja da Praça São Francisco, no Centro de Poço Fundo. A dupla simplesmente destruiu a porta de blindex do estabelecimento para cometer furtos. Para azar deles, uma guarnição da Policia Militar que fazia patrulhamento pela área flagrou a ação e conseguiu detê-los antes que conseguissem roubar algum produto.

Os ladrões foram levados para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para os demais procedimentos. Resta saber se permanecerão presos, mas uma coisa é certa: o prejuízo causado ao comerciante, de cerca de R$ 1800, dificilmente serão obrigados a ressarcir.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.