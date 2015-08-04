DUPLA É SUSPEITA DE APLICAR GOLPES EM NOME DE HOSPITAL DO CÂNCER DE BARRETOS

Se você vir uma caminhonete branca, provavelmente um Fiat Strada, com placa de Bebedouro (SP), e com adesivos com a sigla ASCC (Assistencia Social de Combate ao Cancer). Com este carro, estão dois homens que podem estar aplicando um golpe em toda a região, pedindo dinheiro para o Hospital do Câncer de Barretos.

A dupla passou pela região do Paiolinho no último sábado, em especial nos bairros dos Pires e do Brejo Grande, e com muita lábia conseguiram, segundo denúncias, o equivalente a R$ 9 mil em doações. Uma moradora daquela área afirmou que eles pegavam o valor de uma saca de café em dinheiro de cada sitiante visitado.

A questão é que nesta segunda-feira, um contato foi feito com o HCB, e de lá veio a informação de que a campanha feita pelos dois sujeitos é desconhecida, e o hospital não autoriza ninguém a sair pedindo dinheiro em seu nome.

Um dos homens aparenta ter cerca de 40 anos, e o outro, que ele apresenta como filho, tem idade aparente de 25 anos. Ambos são morenos (mulatos), e têm uma capacidade de persuasão típica dos mais espertos estelionatários. Eles também teriam passado no bairro Cachoeirinha e em Machado no domingo, e pelo visto literalmente encheram os bolsos.

Resta saber agora se as vítimas (muitas delas nem sabem que foram enganadas) irão procurar a policia para denunciar o fato.

Em tempo: Se você realmente quer ajudar o Hospital do Câncer de Barretos, faça uma visita ao site da instituição. Lá tem as formas mais corretas de ajudar. CLIQUE AQUI