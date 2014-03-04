DUPLA DE “CARA LIMPA” ASSALTA CORREIOS DE POÇO FUNDO

Dois homens assaltaram, no inicio da tarde, a Agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo. Os dois bandidos chegaram pouco antes do meio-dia, e um deles, armado, rendeu as pessoas que estavam no local, anunciando o roubo. Tudo o que havia nas gavetas dos caixas foi levado, bem como celulares, cartões e dinheiro de vários clientes. Uma aposentada chegou a passar mal depois de ter sua bolsa tomada pelos meliantes.

A Policia está em rastreamento. Segundo testemunhas, os ladrões eram jovens e estavam de cara limpa. Eles fugiram numa Honda Tornado, de cor preta, que estava estacionada na rua Marechal Deodoro. Provavelmente, a moto é a mesma que foi roubada na última segunda-feira (31), de um comerciante de Machado. Câmeras de segurança da instituição podem ajudar na identificação dos assaltantes.