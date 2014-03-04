Dois homens assaltaram, no inicio da tarde, a Agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo. Os dois bandidos chegaram pouco antes do meio-dia, e um deles, armado, rendeu as pessoas que estavam no local, anunciando o roubo. Tudo o que havia nas gavetas dos caixas foi levado, bem como celulares, cartões e dinheiro de vários clientes. Uma aposentada chegou a passar mal depois de ter sua bolsa tomada pelos meliantes.
A Policia está em rastreamento. Segundo testemunhas, os ladrões eram jovens e estavam de cara limpa. Eles fugiram numa Honda Tornado, de cor preta, que estava estacionada na rua Marechal Deodoro. Provavelmente, a moto é a mesma que foi roubada na última segunda-feira (31), de um comerciante de Machado. Câmeras de segurança da instituição podem ajudar na identificação dos assaltantes.
DUPLA DE “CARA LIMPA” ASSALTA CORREIOS DE POÇO FUNDO
Oi, Cristina. Oyster Card é o cartão magnético. Dá para colocar o Travelcard nele ou dá para comprar o travelcard de papel (em estação de trem). Vai depender do seu planejamento e do seu roteiro. Vocês podem, por exemplo, estabelecer um dia para usar o Travelcard de papel e nesse dia usar a promoção 2 for 1. Nos outros, podem usar o Oyster Card normalmente, colocando 8,40 libras por dia (ou 7 libras se não usarem o transporte antes das 9h30 em dias de semana). De qualquer forma, o crédito restante no Oyster Card (e as 5 libras de depósito) podem ser recuperados na hora de ir embora, ao devolver o cartão.
