DUPLA CAUSA PÂNICO A FUNCIONÁRIOS E PACIENTES DO HOSPITAL DE GIMIRIM

Câmeras de segurança do Hospital de Gimirim flagraram momentos de pânico vividos por funcionários e pacientes, durante uma confusão causada por uma mulher de 31 anos e um rapaz de 26, na tarde desta segunda-feira (28). Eles agrediram e ameaçaram um enfermeiro e um atendente, por não admitirem esperar o atendimento a uma gestante que estava à frente na fila. Apavorada, a paciente teve que ser transferida para Machado, pois passou mal durante o ataque da dupla.

O jovem já havia sido atendido horas antes, por ter se envolvido em outra briga, mas, após ser liberado na Delegacia, retornou ao Pronto Atendimento, acompanhado da irmã, afirmando que havia sido agredido por policiais. Ele entrou em uma cadeira de rodas, mas, aproximadamente dois minutos depois, no corredor onde deveria esperar pelos procedimentos de triagem, se levantou e invadiu a recepção, tentando promover uma quebradeira. Sua mãe, que já estava no local aguardando para ser atendida, tentou contê-lo, mas também não escapou de sua fúria. Em seguida, na enfermaria, a irmã dele atacou o recepcionista para evitar que ele chamasse a Polícia Militar (veja a sequência de imagens e vídeo abaixo). Depois, novas agressões ocorreram, desta vez, dentro da sala de avaliação.

Ao saber que a PM estava a caminho, o jovem fugiu, bem como a mulher, que foi localizada, mas negou qualquer agressão ao servidor. As imagens que desmentem essa versão, no entanto, foram repassadas à Polícia Civil para as demais providências. Tanto as vítimas como a direção do hospital esperam que os dois agressores sejam presos, pois temem novos ataques.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.