Um supermercado da avenida João Gonçalves de Lima foi assaltado por dois bandidos no inicio da noite deste sábado (23). A quantia levada ainda não foi apurada.
Segundo testemunhas, os ladrões chegaram em uma moto Honda XRE aparentemente de cor dourada e sem placas. Um deles tinha uma mochila de cor rosa nas costas, e chamava a atenção o fato de que também estava com capacete aberto e usava óculos tipo aviador (rayban) de cor branca.
A ação foi rápida, e os meliantes fugiram rumo à avenida José Evilásio Assi, não sendo mais encontrados depois disso. Um morador afirma que chegou a ver o veículo durante a fuga, mas já sem o garupa.
A Policia Militar está em rastreamento, e qualquer pista que possa ajudar na identificação dos ladrões pode ser repassada para o 190.
DUPLA ASSALTA SUPERMERCADO NO BAIRRO NOVA GIMIRIM
