DUPLA ASSALTA SUPERMERCADO NO BAIRRO NOVA GIMIRIM

by admin

Um supermercado da avenida João Gonçalves de Lima foi assaltado por dois bandidos no inicio da noite deste sábado (23). A quantia levada ainda não foi apurada.
Segundo testemunhas, os ladrões chegaram em uma moto Honda XRE aparentemente de cor dourada e sem placas. Um deles tinha uma mochila de cor rosa nas costas, e chamava a atenção o fato de que também estava com capacete aberto e usava óculos tipo aviador (rayban) de cor branca.
A ação foi rápida, e os meliantes fugiram rumo à avenida José Evilásio Assi, não sendo mais encontrados depois disso. Um morador afirma que chegou a ver o veículo durante a fuga, mas já sem o garupa.
A Policia Militar está em rastreamento, e qualquer pista que possa ajudar na identificação dos ladrões pode ser repassada para o 190.

35 thoughts on “DUPLA ASSALTA SUPERMERCADO NO BAIRRO NOVA GIMIRIM

  1. Thanks a lot for providing individuals with an extremely nice opportunity to read in detail from this website. It’s usually so ideal and also stuffed with a great time for me personally and my office co-workers to visit your website minimum thrice a week to learn the new issues you have. Of course, we’re usually pleased with your gorgeous thoughts served by you. Certain 2 ideas in this article are truly the finest I’ve had.

  3. I have observed that smart real estate agents all around you are getting set to FSBO Advertising and marketing. They are seeing that it’s not just placing a poster in the front property. It’s really pertaining to building human relationships with these vendors who later will become buyers. So, while you give your time and energy to serving these traders go it alone — the “Law of Reciprocity” kicks in. Interesting blog post.

  4. A person necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular publish amazing. Excellent activity!

  11. I want the actual Louis Vuitton outlet, offers these everyday during winter but should bring extra pumps to help business on a daily basis… Thanks a lot u pertaining to extraordinary Louis Vuitton outlet!

  18. Thanks for any other informative website. Where else could I get that type of information written in such a perfect means? I have a challenge that I’m simply now working on, and I have been at the look out for such info.

  19. Excellent write-up! My partner and i, way too commenced workboxes the last 1 week of school recently mainly because I merely could hardly wait. My partner and i submitted these days in the site concerning all of them, too! Exactly what a university amazing idea, also it seems to work regarding so many different varieties of homeschooled parents!

  23. I simply want to tell you that I’m all new to blogs and seriously loved this blog. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You really come with fantastic posts. Appreciate it for sharing your website page.

  24. I really intend to inform you you that I am new to wordpress blogging and totally valued your write-up. Likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You simply have stunning article materials. Like it for expressing with us your favorite internet document

  27. Hello there, just got aware about your website through Bing, and found that it is really entertaining. I will be grateful for should you persist this.

  29. I merely intend to show you that I am new to writing and completely admired your work. Likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You absolutely have amazing article materials. Be Grateful For it for discussing with us your main internet write-up

  30. Hey there, just became familiar with your webpage through Google, and discovered that it is seriously good. I’ll value in the event you carry on this informative article.

  31. It really is nearly impossible to come across well-advised people on this issue, nonetheless you appear like you are familiar with which you’re talking about! Bless You

  34. Hi thereHello thereHowdy! This postarticleblog post couldn’tcould not be written any bettermuch better! Reading throughLooking atGoing throughLooking through this postarticle reminds me of my previous roommate! He alwaysconstantlycontinually kept talking aboutpreaching about this. I willI’llI am going toI most certainly will forwardsend this articlethis informationthis post to him. Pretty sureFairly certain he willhe’llhe’s going to have a goodhave a very goodhave a great read. Thank you forThanks forMany thanks forI appreciate you for sharing!

  35. I just want to share it with you that I am new to blogging and undeniably adored your write-up. Very possible I am probably to remember your blog post . You simply have wonderful article information. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us your favorite site write-up

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.