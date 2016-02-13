DUPLA ASSALTA SUPERMERCADO NA JOÃO GONÇALVES DE LIMA

assalto souza2A Policia Militar faz, neste momento, rastreamento em busca de dois bandidos que assaltaram, na tarde deste sábado (13), um supermercado da avenida João Gonçalves de Lima, no bairro Nova Gimirim, em Poço Fundo. A quantia levada não foi apurada.

O meliantes estavam em uma Yamaha Fazer, de cor preta, semelhante á que fora usada em um bocado de ocorrências em Machado. Há divergências quanto ás vestimentas que eles usavam. Informações que foram repassadas à nossa reportagem dão conta de que um deles usava uma blusa ou camiseta preta e o outro uma blusa verde. Outras pessoas já dizem que o ladrão que entrou no supermercado vestia uma camiseta vermelha. O garupa carregava uma pequena mochila nas costas, segundo testemunhas.

Após o roubo, os assaltantes fugiram rumo à estrada da Ponte Azul, que dá acesso a  Machado e diversas outras cidades da região. Como todas as estradas da zona rural, são muitos os “galhos” e um cerco nem sempre rende resultado, mas militares de municípios vizinhos foram avisados e estão no empenho para tentar capturar os marginais.

Assim que surgirem, repassaremos novidades.

