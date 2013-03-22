DUPLA ASSALTA LOTÉRICA EM MACHADO

Menos de 24 horas depois do assalto a uma agência bancária, ladrões voltaram a agir de forma violenta em Machado. Desta vez, o alvo foi uma Lotérica localizada na rua Barão do Rio Branco, próximo à Praça Antônio Carlos. Dois homens chegaram numa moto de grande porte. Um deles invadiu o estabelecimento e o outro ficou de vigia. Todos os funcionários foram rendidos e o vidro que protegia a área dos caixas foi quebrado com um chute. Todo o dinheiro que havia no cofre, quantia que ainda não foi informada, foi levado.

A Policia ainda está em rastreamento. Detalhes você confere nas próximas publicações do Grupo JPF.