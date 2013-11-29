DUPLA ASSALTA E ATERRORIZA IDOSOS EM SITIO POÇO-FUNDENSE

Um casal de idosos foi rendido por assaltantes em uma residência do bairro Barro Branco, zona rural de Poço Fundo, na manhã desta sexta-feira (29). A casa foi invadida por dois jovens, um branco e outro moreno, que ameaçaram o dono do sítio, de 85 anos, e sua esposa, que tem 82, exigindo dinheiro. Um dos rapazes estava armado com uma faca e o outro teria, inclusive, agredido a senhora com um chute.
A dupla pegou uma bolsa com cerca de R$ 2500 e documentos, fugindo em seguida pelos fundos do sítio, rumo a uma saída que vai parar nas imediações do cemitério municipal, e não foram mais vistos.
Durante rastreamento, a Polícia Militar encontrou um rapaz com as características de um dos meliantes. Por ser já conhecido no mundo do crime, ele foi conduzido à Delegacia, onde teria sido reconhecido pela vítima e por uma testemunha. O idoso afirmou, no entanto, que a camiseta usada pelo ladrão na hora do roubo era mais clara que a do suspeito.
O jovem jura inocência. Ele afirma que estava em sua casa na hora em que a ação delituosa foi cometida (entre 9 e 10 horas da manhã), e que havia saído apenas para acompanhar sua irmã à rodoviária. Familiares confirmaram a história e garantiram que ele não tem envolvimento com o assalto, dizendo ainda que há outros rapazes na cidade, conhecidos por práticas criminosas, muito parecidos com o detido, e que um destes teria sido visto rondando a área onde ocorreu a invasão, vestido com as roupas indicadas pela vítima.
Até o fechamento desta edição, o caso estava em andamento na Delegacia, e o delegado Éder Neves ainda tomaria a decisão quanto à ratificação do flagrante e o possível envio do suspeito para a Cadeia de Machado.
Continuamos acompanhado o caso e você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
