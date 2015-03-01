DUPLA ASSALTA CARTÓRIO DE POÇO FUNDO

Dois homens, um deles armado, assaltaram o Cartório de Notas de Poço Fundo na tarde desta segunda-feira (2). Os bandidos levaram um notebook, celulares e dinheiro. O detalhe é que a instituição fica diante do Fórum, ao lado da Promotoria e logo abaixo da sede da subseção da OAB.

Segundo vitimas e testemunhas, um dos meliantes era negro e estava de cara limpa. O outro era baixinho e gordo, e usava um capacete claro. Ambos fugiram em um Fiat Pálio, de cor preta e com placa OXN 4911. Informações, repasse ao 190.

Em tempo: Anteriormente, haviamos publicado um pedido com a placa de letras invertidas (ONX 4911), que dava a placa de uma moto. A Policia Civil, fazendo combinações, chegou à conclusão que, no susto, as vitimas anotaram errado, pois esta acima, sim, é de um Pálio preto, de Maceió.

Atualizado às 22h26