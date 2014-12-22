DOURADINHO “PAPA” O TITULO DO INTERMUNICIPAL DE POÇO FUNDO

Um jogão no Estádio Gésner Ferreira encerrou o Campeonato Intermunicipal Futebol Amador de Poço Fundo. O Douradinho, um dos favoritos, ficou com o título após dura batalha com o guerreiro Lago Azul. Ambos são de Machado, e chegaram à final com todos os méritos.
O Lago Azul, mostrando sua grande capacidade de reação (precisava vencer por dois gols para levar o título sem a necessidade dos pênaltis), por pouco não sai de campo com o caneco. A galera do Distrito iniciou abrindo o abrir o placar, com um gol de pênalti, mas a equipe da área urbana pressionou e conseguiu virar o jogo ainda no primeiro tempo, e ainda ampliou na segunda etapa, com um gol polêmico.
A partir daí, o Douradinho voltou a mostrar sua força e passou a pressionar. Foram vários lances de perigo e, como resultado, vários contra-ataques do Lago Azul, que não foram aproveitados. No finalzinho do jogo, aos 43, o time do Distrito conseguiu fazer o seu segundo gol, e a decisão foi para as penalidades. Aí se fez valer a defesa menos vazada do torneio, a dos douradenses, que com 4 a 3 nas cobranças sagrou-se o grande Campeão.
Festa nas arquibancadas para os torcedores, e festa em Machado também, muito bem representada por suas duas equipes, mesmo com a rivalidade em alta.
A noticia completa em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.
