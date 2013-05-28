DOS MALES, O MENOR

A rua Isaías de Carvalho, mais especificamente o setor da chegada à Praça São Francisco, deverá estar liberada para o trânsito de veículos bem mais rápido do que se imaginava. Uma equipe da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo foi avaliar a extensão do buraco que se abriu na via, e acabou descobrindo, com alivio e para alegria dos comerciantes da área, que o problema aparentemente teria sido causado apenas por infiltrações no piso, e não por conta de vazamentos de canos ou rede de esgoto com defeito.

Os reparos já foram iniciados e, provavelmente, ainda hoje o tráfego será normalizado.