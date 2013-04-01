DONOS DE MOTOS NÃO TÊM SOSSEGO EM MACHADO

A sexta-feira (3) não foi das mais positivas para donos de motocicletas de Machado. Três veículos do tipo foram tomados de assalto no município. Um deles foi recuperado e dois assaltantes, menores de idade (só pra variar), foram presos.

O primeiro roubo aconteceu no Bairro Pinhalzinho. Uma agricultora seguia pela estrada vicinal que dá acesso ao Distrito do Douradinho com sua Honda CG Titan, de cor preta e com placa HBK 8665, quando dois adolescentes, de cor morena e usando roupas sujas, entraram à sua frente e a fizeram parar. Um dos garotos tinha um pedaço de pau e o outro segurava o que parecia ser um revólver. Eles tomaram-lhe a carteira, com documentos, dinheiro e cartões. Também pegaram o capacete que ela usava e, em seguida, fugiram na moto rumo à rodovia MG 453.

A vitima ainda afirma que a moto possui um baú preto, e num adesivo azul o nome João Francisco.

A PM fez rastreamento, mas não encontrou a CG e tampouco os menores.

O segundo ataque também aconteceu na zona rural. Um lavrador seguia pela estrada pública da Fazenda Santa Rita, com sua esposa na garupa, quando dois homens o abordaram e o derrubaram da moto Yamaha Factor YBR 125 K que conduzia. Os bandidos estavam em uma moto pequena, de cor preta, da qual o casal não soube repassar detalhes. Um dos homens estava armado com um revólver, e obrigou a vitima a repassar-lhe as chaves do seu veículo, os capacetes, usados por ele e pela mulher, e a carteira, contendo documentos pessoais e cartões. Também neste caso, o rastreamento feito pela policia não deu resultado.

A Yamaha roubada é de cor vermelha e sua placa é HIW – 7832

No terceiro assalto, no entanto, a história foi diferente. Um funcionário público teve sua moto Honda CG Titan 125, de cor cinza, roubada por dois indivíduos no centro da cidade, por volta das 22h30. Um dos bandidos teria lhe apontado o que parecia ser uma arma de fogo, e a dupla fugiu no veículo rumo ao bairro Santa Luíza.

A PM conseguiu localizar os ladrões nas proximidades de um motel. Um deles fugiu por um matagal, mas o outro foi detido. É um adolescente de 17 anos, que confessou o assalto e delatou o companheiro, que tem 15 anos. Os policiais foram à casa do comparsa e conseguiram prendê-lo também. Na residência, foi localizado o simulacro de arma de fogo utilizado no assalto.

A moto foi recolhida ao pátio credenciado, e os menores encaminhados à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para as demais providências.