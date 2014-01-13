O dono de uma moto Honda XR Tornado passou por momentos de pânico, na tarde deste domingo (12), no Lago Artificial (Prainha), em Machado. Um bandido atirou em suas pernas para levar o veículo.
O rapaz estava num dos bancos do local, quando o ladrão chegou, armado com um revólver calibre 38, e anunciou o assalto, ordenando que lhe fosse entregue a chave da moto. Diante da reação de incredulidade da vítima, o bandido a agrediu com uma coronhada e ainda deu dois tiros em suas pernas. Depois disso, o meliante pegou a XR e fugiu, rumo ao bairro Jardim das Oliveiras.
A PM foi acionada e, enquanto o rapaz era levado para o Pronto Socorro, saiu em rastreamento. A moto acabou sendo localizada no bairro Santo Antônio II, no mesmo local onde havia sido escondida uma Honda CBX Twister, roubada no final do ano passado. O ladrão, que foi identificado, é o mesmo daquele assalto, mas continuava nas ruas.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição.
DONO DE MOTO É BALEADO POR LADRÃO EM MACHADO
