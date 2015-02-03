DONA DE CASA SE REVOLTA COM AÇÃO DA PM

A dona de casa Renê da Silva, moradora do bairro Mãe Rainha, está revoltada. Na última segunda-feira (2), enquanto nossa reportagem acompanhava o desenrolar de um assalto ocorrido na cidade, ela nos procurou para reclamar de uma ação da Policia Militar que estava sendo realizada naquele mesmo instante, no cumprimento de um mandado de prisão contra seu irmão. Segundo a reclamante, houve abusos por parte dos militares. Ela também procurou o Ministério Público e garante que irá até a Corregedoria da PM.

A mulher, chorando, afirmou que residências foram invadidas, telhas quebradas e temia que seu irmão, naquele instante sendo procurado no meio de um cafezal, fosse agredido pelos policiais. “Eles partiram pra cima dele com paus, com violência. Meu irmão só deve pensão. Não é bandido! Enquanto isso, os assaltos acontecem e nada é feito. No Mãe Rainha, foram roubadas duas motos perto da minha casa, e só apareceu uma viatura 50 minutos depois”.

Para Renê, os atos da PM tem motivação racista. Segundo ela, moradores do bairro são constantemente abordados sem motivo. “Basta ficar numa esquina, e já chegam intimidando. É preto, é pobre, tem que ser humilhado”, disse.

Como não foi possível ouvir o comando do Pelotão local na mesma tarde, por conta da correria gerada pelo assalto, conversamos depois com o Tenente Luiz Marinho, por telefone. Ele afirma que não houve ilegalidade alguma na ação, e que os militares só partiram no encalço do rapaz porque este resolveu fugir, passando por muros, telhados e quintais da área. “Só entramos em uma residência, e ainda porque fomos autorizados. Ele é que invadiu casas para fugir”, afirmou, lembrando ainda que todos os fatos foram relatados em Boletim de Ocorrência, encaminhado à Delegacia de Policia.

Agendamos uma entrevista com o comandante para esta quarta-feira (4), e todos os detalhes sobre esta história você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF. Aguarde e Confira.