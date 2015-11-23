DONA DE CASA RECLAMA DE TRANSPORTE ESCOLAR

Uma moradora da área dos bairros Vila Floriano e Vila Guilherma resolveu literalmente “botar a boca no trombone” contra o transporte escolar do município de Poço Fundo, na nesta segunda-feira (23). Em uma postagem da rede social Facebook, ela protestou contra o fato de várias crianças das comunidades citadas terem perdido aula no período da manhã, pórque o veículo que as levaria para a escola simplesmente não passou pelos pontos.

Com um texto intitulado “Desabafo”, a moradora afirma que o transporte escolar no bairro não é fixo, e que passa em horários diferentes a cada dia, além de a cada dia ser um motorista diferente. Ela pediu não só providências à Prefeitura como também uma ação maior de vereadores do município quanto à essa questão.

Entramos em contato com a Secretaria da Educação, e segundo a titular do cargo Adriana Gonçalves a reclamação pela falta do ônibus nesta segunda tem procedência. Um motorista teria faltado e não havia substituto. No entanto, negou que houvesse falta de frequência no horário e nos dias de passagem.

Continuamos acompanhando este caso de perto.