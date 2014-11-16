DOMINGO ENCERRADO COM CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Quatro jovens ficaram feridos em um capotamento ocorrido no inicio da noite deste domingo (16), na altura do quilômetro 56 da rodovia MG 179. O carro estava em um comboio que seguia para São João da Mata, quando o motorista, que tem 19 anos, teria saído levemente no acostamento e, na tentativa de voltar à pista, perdeu o controle da direção, ocasionando o sinistro.

O condutor e o ocupante do banco do carona sofreram escoriações leves, segundo as primeiras informações. Os dois rapazes que estavam no banco de trás, no entanto, tiveram ferimentos mais graves e estão em observação no Hospital de Gimirim, embora aparentemente sem risco de morte. Um deles foi arremessado para fora do veículo e bateu com a cabeça no asfalto. O outro ficou debaixo do automóvel, e queixava-se de dores na clavícula.

Detalhes deste caso em nossa próxima edição do JPF.