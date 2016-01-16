DOIS ASSALTOS SEGUIDOS EM POÇO FUNDO

Dois assaltos a supermercados de Poço Fundo foram registrados, na tarde deste sábado (16), pela Polícia Militar.
Segundo a Guarnição que atendeu a ocorrência, o primeiro ato se deu em um estabelecimento do bairro Mãe Rainha, situado na Avenida Vereador Antônio Batista de Carvalho, onde os bandidos levaram uma quantia e dinheiro e ainda deram um tiro para cima, atingindo o teto do lugar.
Após conseguir o que queria, a dupla empreendeu fuga rumo ao Centro da cidade. Porém, ao chegarem na Rua Prefeito Isaías de Carvalho, via que dá acesso ao trevo principal da cidade e provavelmente seria utilizada como rota para escapar, os bandidos aproveitaram e assaltaram outro supermercado, pegando outra quantia em dinheiro. Depois, os larápios fugiram sentido à MG 179.
A PM foi acionada, comunicou o fato a cidades vizinhas e efetuou rastreamento para tentar localizar os suspeitos, mas, até o momento, nenhum deles foi encontrado.
Os autores usavam moletons e capacetes escuros e estavam e uma moto pequena, de cor vermelha. Outras características dos ladrões e do veículo não foram repassadas aos policiais.
Mais detalhes sobre este caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.
موقع نادي للاشهار و الاعمال الحرة يبحث عن موزعين اشهاريين لخدماته زورو الموقع الالكتروني
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thank you
this website might help me personally to locate good quality suggestions!
coupon codes avistar parking http://markets.financialcontent.com/mi.kentucky/news/read/32511053/
Ja, nog visste han hur man knackade plåt! Med tanke på att det var över 20-30 år sedan så är det ganska imponerande. Tänk vad hade den mannen kunnat åstadkomma om han levde idag? Tragiskt att man inte fick se fortsättningen. R.I.P.
coupon codes aeropostale http://business.inyoregister.com/inyoregister/markets/news/read/32414961/
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am satisfied to show that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I most indubitably will make sure to do not omit this website and give it a look regularly.
Oh my goodness! an enormous post boy. Thank you Even so I’m expertise obscurity with ur rss . Slip on learn why Can not sign up for that. Is there anybody
Hi there, its fastidious piece of writing on the topic of media print, we all be aware of media is a great source of information.
cartierlovejesduas Leave it to a person who wasn’t born and raised here to criticize the city. We defend ourselves because people from out of town always criticize us. Just like that guy in philly mag just did.
cartier imitation bracelet http://www.bestcalovebracelet.cn/fr/love-bracelet-replica-cartier-en-or-blanc-avec-un-tournevis-p-182.html
cartierlovejesduas NO! The Spirit of the Lord is what draws people and He will continue to draw His people to Himself. We are not to change and copy the culture with their current acceptance of sin. God is not in that!!! We need the ‘leaders’ of the church to repent and the church will follow. That is the REAL Church. We are to worship God is spirit and truth. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. It is us that MUST change.
collier zip van cleef replique http://www.classiquebijoux.ru/replica-van-cleef-arpels-c3/
cartierbraceletlove Интересно, что “Интер” при этом активно ведут переговоры по Перишичу и Йоветичу. Если хотим двух игроков в атаку – Перишич будет 100%, второй – либо Йоветич, либо Салах. Они оба не ес игроки, у “Интера” после трансфера Миранды осталось только 1 место под не ес. То есть тут обоих быть не может.
cartier bracciale love repliche http://www.migliorecollana.net/bracciali-cartier-love-replica.html
cartierbraceletlove Ele domina muito bem o assunto
replica vendere cartier anello con diamanti http://www.gioiellibuonmercato.com/
It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Great info and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
I like the valuable info you supply for your articles. I will bookmark your blog and take a look at once more here frequently. I am somewhat sure I will learn plenty of new stuff proper here! Good luck for the next!
Would love to always get updated great blog!
Merely wanna comment on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the subject material is very fantastic :D.
You got a very superb website, Glad I noticed it through yahoo.
Thanks for making me to obtain new thoughts about pc’s. I also have the belief that one of the best ways to keep your mobile computer in excellent condition is a hard plastic-type material case, and also shell, that will fit over the top of your computer. A majority of these protective gear usually are model targeted since they are made to fit perfectly over the natural covering. You can buy them directly from the vendor, or via third party sources if they are intended for your laptop, however not every laptop can have a cover on the market. Once again, thanks for your points.
It’s my belief that mesothelioma will be the most lethal cancer. It’s got unusual properties. The more I look at it the more I am assured it does not work like a real solid flesh cancer. In the event that mesothelioma is often a rogue viral infection, hence there is the probability of developing a vaccine plus offering vaccination for asbestos exposed people who are vulnerable to high risk with developing potential asbestos associated malignancies. Thanks for revealing your ideas on this important health issue.
I have discovered that service fees for internet degree gurus tend to be an excellent value. Like a full College Degree in Communication with the University of Phoenix Online consists of Sixty credits with $515/credit or $30,900. Also American Intercontinental University Online makes available Bachelors of Business Administration with a full school feature of 180 units and a cost of $30,560. Online learning has made obtaining your higher education degree been so detailed more than before because you can certainly earn the degree through the comfort of your home and when you finish from work. Thanks for all the tips I have learned through your website.
I love the efforts you have put in this, regards for all the great articles.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!
Great article. It is unfortunate that over the last ten years, the travel industry has had to take on terrorism, SARS, tsunamis, bird flu, swine flu, plus the first ever entire global recession. Through everthing the industry has really proven to be robust, resilient along with dynamic, discovering new strategies to deal with misfortune. There are always fresh troubles and the possiblility to which the market must again adapt and behave.
How can i transfer my Blogger feed readers to my WordPress blog?
How to transfer firefox book marks from one notebook to another laptop?
A formidable share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing just a little evaluation on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If attainable, as you grow to be experience, would you thoughts updating your weblog with extra particulars? It’s highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog publish!
Okay therefore i have two blogs, one with blogger and one particular with wordpress, both have the same articles. However , no one is going to my blogger site, while people are visiting the wordpress one. How do i increase traffic on the tumblr site?.
I do trust all the concepts you’ve presented on your post. They’re very convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. May just you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Copyright – How Can The Week Magazine Re-Print Magazine Articles?
I do trust all the concepts you’ve presented for your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
How is there a chance i write websites or content articles and get compensated for it?
I possess about 4-5 sites that are outdated and not used. I have a fresh blog @ blogspot and I would like to forward all those domains therefore they appear on the blogspot address. How can i go about doing this? My domains are managed by GoDaddy and are empty at the moment. I had fashioned originally forwarded them to another hosting company but they never built the sites..
I actually post them, they get 1 or 2 views, and then forget about. I would like my content to get around rather than just give us a few sights… how do I have them on the search engines or something like that? Can no one ever go to my blog just because I don’t post every day?.
quite nice put up, i actually enjoy this internet site, maintain on it
Why does Chrome not function since I downloaded yahoo instant messenger?
Hi! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!
How do I start a website with minimum or no advertsing free of charge?
I have a great desire for computer and aircrafts, especially military aircrafts. I are planning to do computer executive and be active in the designing of military aircrafts (aircraft’s computer).. I need to know whether the US Air Pressure needs pc engineers and if yes, will a computer professional be wearing uniform is to do they possess military ranks?.
I’d discover all kinds of ads about running a blog on the Internet to make money, but don’t know of anyone that has in fact made anything this way. I’d love to listen to from anyone who has..
magnificent points altogether, you just gained a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?
Pingback: Google
My home computer is connected to a router. I would like to get access to my home computer’s cam through my work pc.. My desktop computer is hooked up through a DSL modem and is always on.. My work pc obviously offers access to the Internet..
How many articles does it take to start a good blog?
Hello there. A few days ago We read someplace that there is a website that has movies/songs etc for free downloading it and they are not copyrighted. I actually forgot the website. I believe there was the word ‘nation’ in it, yet I am not sure. Does anyone learn about it? Thanks..
What does it take to get started in running a blog with economic compensation?
A) it is appropriate to use copyrighted material for economic gain so long as proper credit is provided to the author… B) all original work situated on the Internet is usually to be considered copyrighted… C) just items noted with the? symbol are considered copyrighted… D) almost all Internet articles is free for anyone to use..
I’ve read several good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you place to create this sort of wonderful informative site.
I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Pingback: Best G Spot Vibrators
Pingback: best sex toys
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 7
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
“Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.”
Pingback: movers london ontario
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks
Pingback: dream league soccer for pc
Pingback: File divorce online Texas
Pingback: buy xiaomi phones
Pingback: SEO services in lahore
I cannot thank you enough for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
How can i copyright the information on my web site?
Pingback: cheap vibrators
Pingback: gay anal
What are good blogs for a article writer who wants to start a blog that even non-readers might want to go to?
Is it safe?. More secure than myspace . com?. Can you use myspace . com layouts for it?. How older do you ways to be to have one?.. Please answer as much as possible. Thanks: ].
How do you get menus and modules to alter language while using the Joom! Fish Joomla extension?
Pingback: Cisco GBIC Module
I just want to tell you that I am just new to blogs and certainly enjoyed you’re web blog. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You amazingly have awesome stories. Thank you for revealing your web page.
I cannot thank you enough for the article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Pingback: pure kona
Pingback: cheap jordan
Pingback: Spank me paddle
Pingback: free download for windows 7
Pingback: Vibrating Tongue Ring,
Pingback: Fetish Restraints,
This website online can be a stroll-by for all of the data you wished about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
Pingback: gourmet coffee belt kona
I need to begin a free internet site and want information on where to go to get it started. Any information on starting a website is definitely welcome!.
It would be great if I could post text and pictures to the blog from my cell (iPhone). Maybe also video??.. I’m new at the whole weblog thing, so it really would need to be free and pretty easy to use… THANKS A LOT!.
What is the greatest software to design websites and blogs?
I simply downloaded Mozilla firefox, how do i make this so my opening page is bebo? I know its possible i just cannot remember just how. I mean so that when you open firefox its not google the bebo, in the event that yous get what i mean?.
I developed a joomla site on my localhost. I want to upload this to GoDaddy. How do I do that?
I want to know where precisely to insert the code on my template in my blog so that the ‘Digg It’ Button is found for each and every post of mine… Also If I desire to show just how many diggs I got on one of my blog post exactly where do I display it? Exactly where exactly should i put the code? And where do I obtain the code from? Nice helping me with this..
Pingback: RMUTT
Pingback: adult store
Pingback: fleshlight sex
Pingback: Home Automation
Pingback: Calgary website designers
Pingback: Clasificados Online para El Transportista
Pingback: valentines gift ideas
Pingback: survival gear
Pingback: male enhancement
Pingback: townearg near grosse pointe
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really recognize what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice from my web site =). We can have a link alternate contract between us!