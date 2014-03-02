DIRETO PRA FOLIA

O sábado de carnaval em Poço Fundo foi realmente recheado de bons momentos. O show com a banda Micatô atraiu centenas de foliões para a avenida José Evilásio Assi, e o povão ainda se distribuiu nas várias sedes montadas no entorno da festa. Nem mesmo um casal que havia acabado de celebrar suas bodas deixou de lado a diversão de Momo: antes de seguir para a comemoração familiar, Edson e Maraísa resolveram passar pelo espaço da festa, e acabaram roubando a cena, com direito a subida no palco e jogada de buquê.

O baile de salão também não ficou a desejar. A banda “G manos” mostrou sua qualidade e agitou o público que tomou conta da quadra de esportes do PFTC, o “Poção”. As marchinhas deram o tom da festa, mas sucessos do momento também estavam no repertório.

A nota negativa fica por conta da ação de alguns vândalos, que jogaram cerveja nas ligações das caixas que ficam espalhadas pela avenida, e fizeram com que elas parassem de funcionar. Segundo a organização, hoje, para o desfile, o problema estará resolvido, e a segurança será reforçada para evitar ações como essa.

Veja abaixo algumas imagens, e daqui a pouco também teremos o link para alguns dos videos da noite.

Lembrando: Hoje é dia de Desfile das Escolas de Samba. Acadêmicos e Império já estão prontas para encantar o povão na passarela, a partir das 21h00.