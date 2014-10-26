DILMA REPETE VITÓRIA NO SEGUNDO TURNO EM POÇO FUNDO

Como foi no primeiro turno, a presidente Dilma Roussef, candidata à reeleição, ficou com a maioria dos votos dos poço-fundenses também no segundo turno. A candidata do Partido dos Trabalhadores obteve 5407 votos, contra 4824 do candidato do Partido da Social Democracia Brasileira.

O dia de eleição foi tranquilo, sem nenhuma ocorrência registrada, e com total tranquilidade em todas as seções.

O resultado do país só sairá a partir das 20h00, depois que os estados que não estão seguindo o horário de verão encerrarem suas votações.

Confira abaixo o resultado oficial de Poço Fundo: