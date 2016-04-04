No último dia 2 (sábado), milhares de pessoas espalhadas pelo mundo afora celebraram o Dia Mundial do Autismo. Instituída pela ONU (Organização das Nações Unidas), a data visa conscientizar a sociedade para esta síndrome que acomete cerca de 70 milhões pessoas em todo o planeta e 2 milhões somente no Brasil. Para marcar o momento conscientização, diversos monumentos mundiais, como o Cristo Redentor, no Rio de Janeiro, foram iluminados com a cor azul, considerada a tonalidade oficial do autismo.

Na próxima edição do JPF, você confere uma matéria especial sobre como a Associação Unidos Pela Inclusão vem lutando para atender as pessoas com esta e outras síndromes no município.

Confira alguns sintomas do autismo: