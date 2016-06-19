DIA DE PAIXÕES E NOSTALGIA

Este domingo (19) foi o dia em que os poço-fundenses fizeram questão de demonstrar três grandes paixões, como a ampla maioria dos brasileiros: por automóveis, pela velocidade e… pelo Fusca (que para milhões de tupiniquins sem dúvida é uma história à parte). O 1º Encontro de Carros Antigos de Poço Fundo, realizado na Praça José Caetano, foi altamente concorrido e, sem dúvida, carregado de beleza e nostalgia.

Em principio, 50 automóveis estavam inscritos, mas bem mais de 80 foram expostos. A maioria deles, com toda certeza, eram os populares e sempre queridos Fuscas, de várias cores e idades, tunados, reformados, ou originais. No entanto, dentre eles, também foi possível encher os olhos com os belos Galaxy e Mercedes, Pumas, Karmann Ghia, Dodge Polara, Passats, Porshe, Corceis I, Santana, Fiats 147, Chevettes, Opalas, Comodoros, Brasilias, Variants, Kombis e Rurais. Uma graciosa Vespa relembrou os alegres anos 70, enquanto dois Jeeps Willys de 1951, com estilos diferentes mas histórias igualmente belas, monopolizavam as atenções por serem os mais antigos do evento.

Enquanto muitos se deleitavam com os carros, outros aproveitavam para aprender e curtir alguns passeios de Kart na pista montada na avenida Prefeito José Soares Pinho, e depois não tiraram os olhos do asfalto durante a apresentação de corredores experientes, com os poço-fundenses Ronnie e José Afonso entre eles.

Exposição de fotos, solidariedade com a arrecadação de agasalhos, artesanato feitos por mãos gimirinenses e um agitado show também compuseram o momento especial, que promete ser apenas o primeiro de muitos.

Confira abaixo algumas imagens feitas por nossa reportagem (clique em qualquer imagem para acessar a galeria).

(fotos: Toninho Rodrigues)