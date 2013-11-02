DIA DE HOMENAGENS AOS FALECIDOS

Com uma missa presidida pelo Pároco de Poço Fundo, Pe. Cláudio, deu-se início, na manhã deste sábado (2), às comemorações do Dia de Finados no município. Dezenas de fiéis participaram da cerimônia e prestaram suas homenagens e tributos aos entes queridos já falecidos.

Com previsão de tempo firme e até um pouco de calor neste sábado (2), a movimentação nos cemitérios de Poço Fundo e do Distrito do Paiolinho deverá ser maior que a de anos anteriores. Pelo menos é o que esperam os vendedores de flores, velas e outros produtos relacionados à data, e que começaram a atuar desde cedo nestes setores.

Detalhes você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.