DEZENAS DE PESSOAS VÃO PARAR NO HOSPITAL COM INTOXICAÇÃO ALIMENTAR

Dezenas de pessoas tiveram que ser atendidas no Hospital de Gimirim na noite deste sábado (10) e na madrugada deste domingo (11), por causa de uma intoxicação alimentar. Todas estavam em uma festa na comunidade do Bairro Paredão, e chegaram ao Pronto Atendimento com sintomas como vômitos e diarréia.

Segundo informações colhidas no hospital, foi preciso pedir reforço para o atendimento. Funcionários que estavam de folga foram convocados, e os corredores da instituição pareciam área de hospital de guerra. Somente pelo HG, passaram 96 pacientes, mas também há relatos de vários atendimentos no Pronto Atendimento de Machado e no Hospital Samuel Libânio, em Pouso Alegre.

Segundo algumas vitimas ouvidas por telefone pelo JPF, a causa da intoxicação pode estar relacionada à farofa que foi servida no evento. Uma delas afirma que só comeu carne e o preparado, e passou muito mal. Outras que comeram carne apenas e outros tipos de petiscos não sofreram nenhum dano.

Entramos em contato com a Policia Militar, e a informação é de que até o momento nenhum boletim de ocorrência sobre o fato foi confeccionado. Não há dados sobre algum paciente em estado grave até o fechamento desta nota.

Continuamos acompanhando e repassaremos detalhes em breve.