DETENTOS DE MACHADO SÃO TRANSFERIDOS PARA PRESÍDIOS

Numa operação marcada pela preocupação com a segurança,  a Policia Civil e Agentes Penitenciários realizaram, na manhã desta quinta-feira (14), em Machado, a transferência de 23 detentos, sendo três mulheres, para unidades prisionais de maior porte na região. Parte dos presos foi para o Presídio de Alfenas, e outra para Três Corações. Até um micro-ônibus foi utilizado na remoção, além de viaturas da Policia Civil, que fez a escolta.

20 dos detentos já são condenados ao cumprimento de penas em regime fechado, e as mulheres, que respondem a processo por tráfico de drogas, foram levadas para uma das Unidades porque na Cadeia de Machado não há condições para acolhe-las. Enquanto aguardavam a mudança, elas ficaram temporariamente detidas na Cadeia de Poço Fundo.

Os detalhes das transferências e as razões para a ação você confere na próxima edição impressa da Gazeta Machadense.

