DETENTO ABRE BURACO PARA TENTAR FUGIR DA CADEIA DE MACHADO

Um agente e um policial militar conseguiram evitar o que poderia se tornar uma fuga em massa da Cadeia de Machado, na madrugada deste sábado (18). O soldado que estava na guarda externa e o funcionário do plantão resolveram averiguar a origem de um barulho no setor onde fica uma das celas e descobriram que ali um detento de 24 anos estava acabando de abrir um buraco com cerca de meio metro de diâmetro.

A cela tem 26 internos, e nenhum deles teve sequer a chance de escapar, graças à ação rápida dos servidores.

