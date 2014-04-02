DESFILE E EXPOSIÇÃO MARCAM INICIO DE FESTA DOS 144 ANOS DE POÇO FUNDO

Começou em grande estilo a festa do aniversário de Poço Fundo, que completa neste dia 2 de abril (quarta-feira) o seu 144º aniversário. Após o solene hasteamento das bandeiras, que abriu a série de eventos comemorativos, a cidade voltou a se encantar com a beleza dos desfiles cívicos, com participação de todas as escolas da cidade e animação das fanfarras da E.E. Dr. Lélio e E.E. São Marcos, além da Banda Marcial da E.E. José Bonifácio, na avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida.
Quem foi participar da festa também se encantou com uma bela exposição, com o tema “Café com Arte”, promovido pelas instituições de ensino com apoio das cooperativas e empresas do ramo do município. Um show de valorização do principal gerador de renda e empregos na boa e velha Gimirim.
À noite, à partir das 20h00, tem teatro e show na avenida José Evilásio Assi, e todos, claro estão convidados.
Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

