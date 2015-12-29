DESCASO TOTAL

Moradores dos arredores da Rua Joaquim Dias Pereira, no bairro Nova Gimirim, estão se sentindo abandonados pela Prefeitura. Há mais de dez dias, quando uma chuva torrencial passou pela cidade, a via está com o calçamento totalmente danificado. Bloquetes descem a cada nova tempestade sentido à Avenida José Evilásio Assi, e a situação só tem piorado com o passar do tempo.

Alguns reparos foram feitos por funcionários da Prefeitura, no último dia 17 (quinta-feira), mas tudo foi em vão. Desde então, nada mais foi desenvolvido com vistas a solucionar os dissabores encontrados no local.

A reportagem do JPF continua acompanhando o caso e novidades sobre o mesmo serão repassadas aqui e na próxima edição impressa.