DESCASO, ESCURIDÃO E PERIGO

Os moradores do prolongamento da rua Antônio Correa Filho, em Poço Fundo, tem mesmo muitos motivos para ter medo e, ao mesmo tempo, ficarem revoltados com o Poder Público. O local não tem iluminação, e o medo gerado pela presença de meliantes agora se alia ao causado pelo perigo dos bichos peçonhentos, que saem na escuridão para caçar, podem encontrar uma pessoa pela frente e, fatalmente, atacá-las.

Foi o que aconteceu na noite do último sábado (13), quando um pedreiro que passava pela via sentiu algo tocar-lhe a perna, e ao iluminar para ver do que se tratava, percebeu que ali havia uma enorme cascavel, pronta para dar o bote. A reação, naturalmente, foi a de matar o bicho, antes que o pior acontecesse e para evitar que outras pessoas acabassem por ter também este encontro nada agradável no breu que toma conta da rua.

O prolongamento da Antõnio Correa fica próximo à rua Manoel Abrahão Filho, num setor que tem um enorme barranco (inclusive com riscos de deslizamentos de terra) e perto de uma área onde comumente é encontrado este perigoso tipo de serpente. Se ficar sem luz já é complicado, ter essa companhia no escuro então com certeza é muito pior.

Vale lembrar que promessas de instalação de postes são feitas anualmente, mas nenhuma é cumprida. A cobrança da taxa de iluminação pública, no entanto, chega rigorosamente em dia, nas contas da Cemig.