DEPUTADO SUL-MINEIRO É VICE LÍDER DO GOVERNO NO CONGRESSO

Odair Cunha, quando ainda atuava na CFFC

O deputado federal Odair Cunha (PT-MG) foi nomeado pelo líder do Governo no Congresso, senador José Pimentel (PT-CE), para ocupar o cargo de vice-líder do Governo no Congresso Nacional. A portaria foi lida, na última quarta-feira (17/04), em sessão do Senado, pelo presidente Renan Calheiros (PMDB-AL). Na última terça-feira (23), o documento foi publicado no Diário Oficial da União-DOU.

É a segunda vez que o político sul-mineiro assume a função. Em 2011 ele foi escolhido para ser vice-líder do Governo na Câmara, tendo importantes missões na Casa, em especial, na Comissão de Fiscalização Financeira e Controle- CFFC. Em 2012, se licenciou do cargo para assumir a incumbência de relatar a Comissão Parlamentar Mista de Inquérito (CPMI), que investigou o esquema criminoso do contraventor Carlos Cachoeira.

De acordo com o Regimento Comum do Poder Legislativo, caberá a Cunha substituir o líder em suas ausências ou impedimentos. No dia a dia, ele acompanhará as negociações políticas de matérias de interesse do governo, principalmente ligadas ao Orçamento, que estejam tramitando em comissões da Câmara.

O Líder do Governo no Congresso Nacional é indicado pelo Presidente da República e pode indicar até cinco vice-líderes para substituí-lo.