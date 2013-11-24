DENÚNCIA AJUDA A PM A DAR PREJUÍZO PARA TRAFICANTES EM MACHADO

A participação da população na denúncia de ações criminosas sem dúvida é uma das grandes armas para o combate à violência e ao avanço das drogas, e foi essa colaboração que levou a Policia Militar de Machado a fazer, na manhã deste domingo (24), uma grande apreensão de entorpecentes na rua Garça, vila Centenário.
Após denúncia anônima de que traficantes haviam enterrado drogas nas proximidades do local conhecido como “escadão”, a guarnição do turno resolveu fazer uma varredura pela área, e teve êxito em encontrar 25 pinos de cocaína, 38 pedras de crack e 22 buchas de maconha. Os donos da droga, claro, trataram de sumir, e ninguém foi preso.
Todo o material foi apreendido e será encaminhado à Delegacia de Machado, para as demais providências.
