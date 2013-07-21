DENTISTA FICA FERIDA EM CAPOTAMENTO

Uma cirurgiã-dentista ficou ferida após capotar seu veículo na altura do quilômetro 53 da rodovia MG 179, no inicio da noite deste domingo (21). A mulher foi socorrida por uma equipe do Hospital de Gimirim e levada ao Pronto Atendimento, onde passaria por exames. Ela seguia no sentido São João da Mata-Poço Fundo quando, logo após uma curva, perdeu o controle da direção e sofreu o sinistro. Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, ela não aparentava ter sofrido ferimentos graves, felizmente.

Detalhes em nossas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.