DENTISTA ALERTA PARA FALSAS INFORMAÇÕES DE PLANO DE SAÚDE

A cirurgiã dentista Rafaella Aquino está alertando seus clientes e amigos para a ação de uma suposta empresa de planos de saúde, que tem utilizado o nome de seu consultório para conseguir adesões na cidade. A informação foi repassada a ela por uma cliente, e imediatamente a profissional fez um boletim de ocorrência sobre o caso.
Rafaella avisa que não tem convênios deste tipo e que portanto não autoriza a nenhuma empresa do gênero que se valha de seu nome para angariar adeptos.
Vale a dica: quando qualquer vendedor, principalmente por telefone, lhe oferecer um plano de saúde, primeiro pergunte quem está credenciado, depois verifique se a informação é verdadeira. Antes disso, não passe nenhum dado pessoal, principalmente números de documentos, a quem você sequer pediu que te ligasse.
É sempre bom se proteger, para não cair nas mãos de golpistas.
