DELEGADOS SE MANIFESTAM SOBRE GREVE E EXPLICAM COMO SERÁ ATENDIMENTO

Os serviços essenciais da Policia Civil, como o recebimento de flagrantes, atendimento a crimes de violência doméstica, contra idosos, portadores de deficiências ou crianças e confecção de Termos Circunstanciados de Ocorrências, dentre outros, não sofrerão prejuízos com a greve dos servidores, que começou nesta semana. As informações foram repassadas pelos delegados de Poço Fundo, Eder Neves, e de Machado, Juliano Lago. Eles aproveitaram também para explicar à população os motivos da paralisação.
O atendimento ao público em geral e as entregas de documentos de veículos, como CRV e CRLV, por exemplo, estão restritos ao período da tarde, das 14h00 às 16h40. Em Poço Fundo esta entrega só acontecerá, por enquanto, às quintas-feiras, no horário descrito. “Infelizmente os policiais civis de Minas Gerais não tiveram opção e aderiram ao movimento paredista (greve) em virtude do descaso do Estado com a Instituição, razão pela qual o atendimento será realizado em escala de 30%”, disse Dr. Eder.
A falta de investimento, o baixo efetivo da corporação, a busca pela equiparação salarial dos profissionais com outras categorias que de certa forma atuam na mesma área (como a dos delegados com a dos defensores), bem como de melhorias nas condições de trabalho de investigadores, dentre outros, são apontados como os principais motivos para o amplo protesto no estado. “Pra se ter uma idéia, na minha sala, em Machado, se tem algo do Estado é no máximo uma impressora e um armário. Além disso, os nossos investigadores muitas vezes precisam dobrar de turno por falta de efetivo, e os novos que estão chegando aí não irão suprir nem mesmo o grande número de outros que estarão aposentados. Sem desmerecer o trabalho preventivo, feito de forma brilhante pela Policia Militar, é a Policia Civil quem coloca os bandidos na cadeia, quem esclarece crimes que não puderam ser resolvidos no momento em que ocorreram. O Governo Estadual, infelizmente, não tem dado o devido valor a este trabalho, que é silencioso e muitas vezes não gera votos. No entanto, fez muitas promessas que agora estamos cobrando”, afirma o delegado Juliano.
Só reforçando: Atendimento ao público durante este período nas delegacias de nossa região, inclusive Poço Fundo e Machado, será de segunda a sexta, das 14h00 às 16h40. Serviços de identificação e entrega de documentos de veículos serão feitos neste mesmo horário, na quinta-feira. No restante do tempo, os servidores permanecem nas delegacias, trabalhando em outras áreas. “É importante lembrar isso. Não estamos fazendo greve para não trabalhar. Mantemos o cumprimento de nossa carga horária e o trabalho de investigação continua. A única diferença é que o atendimento direto será restrito”, esclarece Juliano Lago.
