DELEGADOS DE MINAS INICIAM MOVIMENTO DE GREVE

Os Delegados da Polícia Civil iniciam hoje um movimento de greve da categoria, aprovado durante assembleia geral extraordinária realizada no último dia 3 (quinta-feira). De acordo com o Sindicato dos Delegados de Polícia do Estado de Minas Gerais (Sindepominas), a paralisação deve ser gradativa e está prevista para durar três semanas. Na primeira, os delegados cruzarão os braços por quatro horas, na segunda, por oito horas e na terceira, por 12.
A greve tem o objetivo de forçar o governo a abrir pauta de negociações com a categoria. Durante o protesto, serão realizadas ações para informar a população sobre a importância dos delegados de polícia na sociedade.
A sequência do cronograma é a seguinte:
– Nesta quarta-feira (23), paralisação das 14h00 às 18h00.
– Na quarta-feira da próxima semana (30), os profissionais cruzam os braços das 10h00 às 18h00.
– Na quarta-feira seguinte (7), a parada começa às 08h00 e se encerra às 20h00. Neste dia, haverá uma reunião, a partir das 14h, na sede do SINDEPOMINAS, para avaliação e planejamento das próximas estratégias.
Durante as paralisações, o delegado permanecerá no seu posto, mas não realizarão atendimento, despacho, emissão de documentos, oitivas de pessoas ou qualquer outra atividade de sua exclusiva competência. Haverá também oportunidades para conversas com os cidadãos, explicando as razões das paralisações e a importância do trabalho da categoria junto á população, além de se questionar porque o estado oferece o pior salário do país a estes profissionais (atualmente, R$ 7.970). A reivindicação principal é que os vencimentos sigam os mesmos parâmetros do de Defensor Público em Minas Gerais, categoria que tem aumento aprovado para receber já a partir de junho deste ano, com o menor salário a R$ 16.022,94 (defensor público de classe inicial) e o maior sendo de R$ 22.146,50 (cargo de defensor público-geral).
Regionais
Todas as regiões estão convocadas a participar do movimento pelo sindicato. Num primeiro contato com a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, no entanto, ainda não tivemos confirmação de como será ou se haverá adesão neste primeiro dia, mas assim que obtivermos este dado, repassaremos em nossas páginas.
