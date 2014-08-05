DELEGADOS AVALIAM PARALISAÇÕES E SÃO CHAMADOS A UMA “CONVERSA” COM O GOVERNO

Os delegados de policia de Minas Gerais realizaram, nesta quarta-feira (7), a última das três paralisações que marcam a luta por melhores salários para a categoria. Desta vez, foram 12 horas de braços cruzados, mas com presença nas delegacias, para informar e esclarecer o público sobre o movimento. Todos os delegados das unidades que compõem a Regional de Alfenas (FOTO) aderiram à greve.

No mesmo dia, a Diretoria da SINDEPOMINAS realizou, com presença de 66 delegados uma reunião de concentração com a categoria para avaliação das três paradas feitas (as outras foram nos dias 23 e 30 de abril). Ao todo, 66 Delegados participaram da reunião no auditório do Sindicato onde foram avaliadas as ações estratégicas até o momento e apresentadas sugestões de ações futuras no curto, médio e longo prazos como forma de pressão ao poder executivo. Uma Assembleia Geral Extraordinária deverá ser realizada no dia 13 de maio, às 14h30 na sede do sindicato. No entanto, também nesta quarta, o presidente da Sindepominas, Marco Antônio de Paula, recebeu um ofício do governo de Minas, marcando um encontro com representates da categoria para o próximo dia 15, com participação da Secretaria de Planejamento e Gestão (Seplag).