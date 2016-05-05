DELEGADO POÇO-FUNDENSE ASSUMIRÁ REGIONAL DE ITAJUBÁ

Se existe um termo que está sempre presente no vocabulário do Delegado Cleovaldo Marcos Pereira, este com certeza é a palavra “desafio”. O gimirinense, apaixonado por sua profissão e pela Policia Civil, está acostumado a galgar novos degraus em sua carreira desde que começou a atuar na delegacia de Poço Fundo como escrivão, no final dos anos 90, e agora chega ao posto de Delegado Regional, cargo que irá ocupar em Itajubá a partir da próxima semana.

Cleovaldo sempre quis se tornar delegado, e assim que conseguiu optou por iniciar seus trabalhos na sua cidade natal. Aqui, foi o responsável por operações que chamaram a atenção de toda a região e até em nivel nacional, como a “Olho Vivo”, a “Faro Fino”, a prisão de um maníaco estuprador extremamente perigoso e o combate efetivo ao tráfico de entorpecentes, dentre outros trabalhos que o tornaram altamente respeitado no meio policial.

Assim que ficamos sabendo da novidade, convidamos o novo Chefe da Delegacia Regional de Itajubá a conceder-nos uma entrevista, e você confere este papo no Jornal de Poço Fundo.

Por hora, nos resta dar os parabéns e desejar sorte ao poço-fundense em sua nova função.