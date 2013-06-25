DELEGADO ALERTA NOVAMENTE PARA “GOLPE DO FALSO DEPÓSITO”

O delegado Juliano Lago novamente dá um alerta aos comerciantes machadenses contra estelionatários, que fazem falsas compras, fingem depositar um pagamento acima do combinado e pede devolução, mas que acabam na verdade ficando com o “troco” e não pagam nada. Vale lembrar que as publicações do grupo JPF já haviam feito esse aviso anteriormente. Confira o recado do delegado:

Senhores comerciantes,

A Polícia Civil de Machado comunica que estelionatários têm agido na cidade aplicando golpes no comércio. No referido golpe, os estelionatários telefonam aos comerciantes para fazer a compra de determinado produto, combinando o valor e que farão o respectivo depósito bancário. Depositam envelope vazio em valor muito superior a compra e enviam o comprovante de depósito ao comerciante. Instantes depois, ligam novamente ao comércio e alegam que o depósito foi efetuado a maior, solicitando ao comerciante o depósito da diferença. Com boa-fé o comerciante deposita a diferença na conta do falsário e somente depois vem a descobrir que o envelope que o falsário havia depositado na conta estava vazio, arcando com todo o prejuízo.

Fica o alerta de cunho preventivo a comunidade machadense.”

Atenciosamente,

Juliano Silva do Lago

Delegado de Polícia Civil em Machado-MG